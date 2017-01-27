版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 07:13 BJT

Peng Zhao replaces Kevin Turner atop Citadel Securities -statement

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.

Peng Zhao is the new CEO of Citadel Securities, according to a statement from Griffin.

"I want to thank Kevin Turner for his leadership and the lasting impact he made on our firm," Griffin wrote. "Kevin has made important contributions across many areas of Citadel Securities."

Turner, previously the chief operating officer of Microsoft Corp., issued his own statement through Citadel.

"I want to thank Ken Griffin for his friendship and support, and for the opportunity to be a part of one of the most respected financial services companies in the world," he said.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and John McCrank)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐