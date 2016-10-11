MOVES-Citadel hires top UBS ETF trader Kirk

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11, Citadel Securities LLC said on Tuesday it has hired Haddon Kirk, who has been head of exchange-traded funds trading for UBS AG's U.S. investment bank.
Kirk is joining Citadel in a senior role focused on massive "block" trades of the funds, a company executive told Reuters. He starts Oct 31.
The company's securities dealing division says it trades 18 percent of U.S. ETFs by share volume. Many such trades are negotiated and conducted in private. The Chicago-based company, run by Kenneth Griffin, is also known for its hedge fund.
A UBS spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.