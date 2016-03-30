MOVES-Citadel Securities hires White from Morgan Stanley

BOSTON, March 30 Citadel Securities has hired Nicola White from Morgan Stanley as the market making group builds out its fixed income and credit trading capabilities.

White will join Citadel Securities in New York as chief operating officer for global fixed income market making, a Citadel spokesman confirmed.

At Morgan Stanley, White was global head of rates for the Electronic Markets division and responsible for managing trading risk within rates, according to a company website. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2002. The company declined to comment.

The move was first reported by Bloomberg.

Citadel Securities is part of Chicago-based Citadel, which also consists of a hedge fund that oversees $24 billion in assets.

In early 2016, Citadel Securities began trading credit-default swaps. Citadel Securities has been building out its fixed income and credit trading division since hiring Paul Hamill from UBS in 2014 as global head of fixed income, currencies and commodities.

"Nicola is extremely talented and possesses a broad range of experience in fixed income markets," Hamill said. "She will play a key role in further growing our fixed income market-making business globally and we are thrilled she will be joining us."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Olivia Oran; Editing by Tom Brown)