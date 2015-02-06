Citgo amends US$2.5bn deal to attract investors - source

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - Venezuela's US oil refiner Citgo Holding has restructured and raised the yield on a proposed US$2.5bn financing package following lacklustre investor demand, a source familiar with the deal said on Friday.
The company plans to use proceeds to pay a dividend to state-owned oil company PDVSA.
The oil company has raised the yield on the US$1.5bn offering to 12% area, and pledged 100% of the operating company equity as collateral, the source told IFR.
Original price talk was 11.75%, which was wide to initial price indications - or whispers - of high 10% to 11%.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran and Natalie Harrison)
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk