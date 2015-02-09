Citgo prices US$1.5bn five-year bond to yield 12%

BRIEF-Allergan announces proposed public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (IFR) - Venezuela's U.S. oil refiner Citgo Holding has priced a US$1.5bn five-year bond to yield 12% as part of a US$2.8bn financing package to distribute a dividend to state-owned oil company PDVSA.
The new notes, which will carry a coupon of 10.750% and mature on February 15 2020, priced at an offer price of 95.071.
Deutsche Bank was sole bookrunner on the transaction, while Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual was joint lead manager. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan funding with respect to 4.850% notes due 2044
