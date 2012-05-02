New Issue-CIT Group sells $2 bln in 2 parts

May 2 CIT Group Inc. on Tuesday sold $2 billion of two-part senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CIT GROUP TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/04/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 417 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/04/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 381 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS