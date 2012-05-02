New Issue-CIT Group sells $2 bln in 2 parts

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 CIT Group Inc. on Tuesday sold $2 billion of two-part senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CIT GROUP TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/04/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 417 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/04/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 381 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.