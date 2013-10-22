Lender CIT posts profit as interest expense falls

BRIEF-Nustar Energy enters into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
Oct 22 Small-business lender CIT Group Inc reported its third straight quarterly profit due to lower interest payments on its long-term debt.
Net income was $199.6 million, or 99 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $299.2 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.
The New York-based lender's interest expense on long-term debt fell 70 percent to $233.8 million.
CIT is led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain, who became CEO in 2010 following its bankruptcy the previous year due to losses on subprime mortgage assets.
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.
