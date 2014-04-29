UPDATE 1-CIT profit falls 33 pct on lower interest income

(Adds details, CEO comment)

April 29 CIT Group Inc's quarterly profit fell by a third as the small-business lender earned lower interest on loans.

The lender's net income fell to $109.1 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $162.6 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on an average expected earnings of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total interest income fell about 9.4 percent to $323.3 million. Interest payments on long-term debt fell about 4.25 percent to $239 million.

"Our financial results were negatively impacted by lower finance margin and fee income," Chief Executive John Thain said in the statement.

CIT has been refinancing its long-term debt, helping the company reduce its interest burden and improve its earnings.

New York-based CIT lends to small and medium-sized businesses that do not qualify for traditional bank credit.

CIT filed for bankruptcy in 2009 after a debt exchange offer and bailout talks failed. The bank emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection later that year.

Thain, a former Merrill Lynch chief executive, was named CEO in February 2010 to restructure the company's operations as it struggled with losses on subprime mortgage assets.

Shares of CIT, which has a market value of more than $9 billion, closed at $46.26 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)