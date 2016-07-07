HNA, Li Ka-shing firm short-listed for CIT plane leasing unit sale -sources

| SINGAPORE, July 7
SINGAPORE, July 7 China's HNA Group and a firm
backed by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing are among suitors
advancing to a second round of bidding for CIT Group's
aircraft leasing assets valued at between $3 billion and $4
billion, people familiar with the situation said.
CIT's commercial air unit is one of the world's top 10
lessors with 331 aircraft - an attractive target particularly
for Chinese firms whose enthusiasm for the $228 billion global
aircraft leasing market has climbed in tandem with rapid growth
in Chinese air travel.
The people said HNA is the leading contender for the U.S.
lender's assets. Bohai Capital, HNA's leasing arm, has said it
is planning to add 300 to 400 planes to the 500-plus it has on
order and in service.
Others advancing to the next round include Ping An Insurance
, which has an aircraft leasing arm, and Century
Tokyo Leasing, which has joint ventures with CIT, the
people said, declining to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Li's Accipiter Holdings, is a Dublin-based unit of his
flagship company CK Hutchison Holdings and has
partnered with U.S.-based Apollo Aviation Group for its bid.
CK Hutchison, a ports-to-telecoms conglomerate, entered the
aircraft leasing business in 2014, seeking to diversify its
earnings.
"This fits well with their ambition to build a sizeable
global leasing business," said one person with knowledge of the
group's strategy.
Representatives for HNA Group, Ping An Insurance and
Century Tokyo Leasing declined to comment. CK Hutchison and
Apollo Aviation did not respond to Reuters' requests for
comment.
A spokesman for CIT noted that in a filing to the Securities
and Exchange Commission last week, the company said it was still
pursuing a dual track process which would either involve
spinning off the business or an outright sale. He declined
further comment.
CIT, which has more than 100 customers such as Delta Air
Lines, kicked off the sale process earlier this year
inviting bids from more than a dozen entities, sources have
said.
The second round of bids is due in August, the people said,
adding that a meeting with short-listed suitors would be held in
New York in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Taiga
Uranaka in TOKYO; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)