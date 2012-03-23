U.S. court OKs CIT Group $75 million accord in fraud case

* Lawsuit alleged misleading lending, disclosure statements
* CIT filed Chapter 11 in 2009, emerged quickly
* Hearing for final approval set for June 13
March 23 CIT Group Inc won preliminary
court approval on Friday of a $75 million settlement to resolve
allegations the commercial lender fraudulently misled
shareholders about its exposures to risky mortgages and student
loans.
The class includes investors who owned CIT shares between
Dec. 12, 2006, and March 5, 2008, and who bought preferred stock
under an October 2007 offering.
Shareholders claimed the New York-based company falsely
assured that it maintained conservative loan portfolios and had
set aside adequate reserves for expected losses. They said CIT's
share price tumbled as the truth became known and losses grew.
CIT filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2009,
resulting in the loss of $2.3 billion of taxpayer bailout money,
and emerged from Chapter 11 the following month. Its bankruptcy
remains one of the five largest by assets in U.S. history,
according to BankruptcyData.com.
The company is now led by former Merrill Lynch & Co Chief
Executive John Thain, but operates under an agreement subjecting
it to close scrutiny by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
following its earlier losses, amassed under Thain's predecessor.
U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones in Manhattan granted
preliminary approval for the settlement. A hearing to consider
final approval is scheduled for June 13. The lead plaintiff is
Pensioenfonds Horeca & Catering, a pension fund for the Dutch
hospitality and catering industry.
The case is In re: CIT Group Inc Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-06613.