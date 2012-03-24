Akbank says Citi's stake trim driven by Basel III

ISTANBUL, March 23 Citigroup's
decision to reduce its stake in Akbank from 20
percent to 10 percent was part of a move to prepare for Basel
III rules and technical reasons related to Citibank, the Turkish
lender said in a statement late on Friday.
"Citigroup made the decision to reduce its stake in our bank
as a preparation for the Basel III rules. Citigroup's decision
is only due to Basel III rules and based on technical reasons of
concern to Citigroup," it said in a statement to the Istanbul
Stock Exchange.
"The changes that our bank's partnership structure will go
through have no effect on our bank's financial strength or
management and will cause no changes on the profitable growth
strategies of our bank," Akbank said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve announced in December that it would
implement virtually all of the Basel III capital rules, a global
accord on banking that discourages large holdings by banks in
other financial institutions.
Announcing plans to trim its stake, first purchased in
January 2007, Citigroup said the current carrying value of
equity method investment n Akban is $3,4 billion.
Citigroup said it expects to record an impairment charge
related to the total investment in Akbank amounting to about
$1.1 billion pre-tax.
It also said hedging costs and translation losses reflected
in other comprehensive income would total approximately $1.0
billion. The impairment charge of $1.1 billion will be recorded
in first quarter 2012, Citigroup said.