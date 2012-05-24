Citigroup begins offering of its shares in Akbank

LONDON May 24 Citigroup is selling 404 million shares in Turkey's Akbank via an accelerated offering, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

Citi, which said in March it planned to reduce its stake to below 10 percent from 20 percent, is offering the shares at 5.20 to 5.50 lira each, the source added. That represents a discount of between 5.2 and 10.3 percent to Akbank's closing share price of 5.8 lira.

At the top of that guidance range the sale would raise 2.22 billion lira ($1.2 billion) for Citi.