UPDATE 1-Citi sells Argentinian consumer unit a day after Brazil sale

(Adds background on Citi's operations in the region)
Oct 9 Citigroup agreed to sell its
consumer business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio
for an undisclosed amount, a day after it sold some of its
Brazilian retail banking assets to Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
.
The U.S. bank had said earlier in the year that it plans to
exit retail banking and credit card operations in Brazil,
Argentina and Colombia to cut costs and boost profitability.
Citi said on Sunday that the sale would include about $1.4
billion of its assets, including credit card, personal loans and
retail brokerage business in Argentina.
Citi also agreed to sell its Brazilian assets to Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA for 710 million reais ($220.43 million) on
Saturday, four days after it had announced that it will invest
another $1 billion in its Mexican bank Citibanamex.
($1 = 3.2210 reais)
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)