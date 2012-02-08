Citi reshuffles Asia-Pacific management -memo

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
HONG KONG Feb 8 Citigroup reshuffled its Asia-Pacific management team on Wednesday, with the region's markets head, Rodrigo Zorrilla, promoted to the newly created position of chief operating officer.
Citi's Singapore Chief Executive, Michael Zink, was made head of the newly created ASEAN regional grouping, which includes Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Guam.
The region's head of global transaction services, Anthony Nappi, was named chief administrative officer, also a new position, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Nappi's replacement was not announced.
Replacing Zorrilla as head of Asia-Pacific markets is Nadir Mahmud, who is currently head of foreign and local market sales at Citi.
A spokesman at Citi confirmed the contents of the memo.
The move comes just over a month after Shirish Apte became co-chairman of Asia-Pacific banking, leaving Stephen Bird the sole chief executive for the region.
The Asia-Pacific region generated over a third of the bank's global profit in 2011, with revenues in the region up 5 percent in 2011 to $15.2 billion.
On Monday, Citi became the first non-Asian bank to receive regulatory approval to issue credit cards in China.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.