Citi Australia creates G10 rate strategist role in Sydney

SYDNEY, Sept 19 The Australian unit of Citigroup has appointed Steven Mansell in a newly created role of G10 rate strategist to support the bank's Australian and New Zealand rates sales and trading platform, it said.

"Overall, it's an acknowledgement of increasing globalisation of AUD products, whilst bringing G10 expertise to local clients," said Chris Cox, co-head of global markets at Citigroup.

Mansell, who was transferred from London, started his post earlier this month in Sydney and will head a team of G10 strategists across the region. He will report to Mark Schofield, global co-head of developed markets economics & rates strategy in London and to Bruce Rolph, director of investment research in Australia and New Zealand in Sydney.

Separately, Cox said the U.S. bank has moved its credit trading operations back to Sydney from Hong Kong, to take advantage of business opportunities.

The bank has named David Nardiello, formerly head of Citi's exotic derivatives trading in New York, to lead the two-member team. Ben Cranley is the other trader.

Several banks, including Citi, JPMorgan , TD Securities and Societe Generale , moved trading operations to Asia during the global credit crisis. (Reported by Cecile Lefort)