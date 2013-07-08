Citi names two new board members

BRIEF-UPS expanded global dangerous goods shipping program
* Expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities
July 8 Citigroup Inc elected former Ernst & Young Chairman James Turley and investment firm General Atlantic LLC's operating partner, Gary Reiner, to its board as independent directors.
Reiner and Turley also will join the board of Citibank, the company said.
* Expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities
April 12 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC:
LONDON, April 12 Copper eased to one-month lows on Wednesday, shrugging off a tentative recovery in broader financial markets as geopolitical tensions and fading hopes for a boost to U.S. demand pressured prices.