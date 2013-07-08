版本:
Citi names two new board members

July 8 Citigroup Inc elected former Ernst & Young Chairman James Turley and investment firm General Atlantic LLC's operating partner, Gary Reiner, to its board as independent directors.

Reiner and Turley also will join the board of Citibank, the company said.
