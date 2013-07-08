UPDATE 1-Citi names two new board members

July 8 Citigroup Inc added two directors on Monday as Chairman Mike O'Neill moved to provide the board with more experience in corporate information systems and auditing.

Gary Reiner, a former chief information officer at General Electric Co, and James Turley, former chairman and chief executive officer of accounting firm Ernst & Young, were elected to the board, according to an announcement from the company.

O'Neill said two weeks ago that Citigroup might name as many as three new directors to its 11-member board to add skills and share the workload.

The board had been considering naming a new director with technology expertise to better monitor the bank's efforts to improve and integrate its information systems, Reuters reported in early June.

Reiner was chief information officer at GE from 1996 to 2010, when he became an operating partner at private equity firm General Atlantic LLC, Citigroup said. He is also a member of Hewlett-Packard Co's board.

Turley led Ernst & Young from 2001 until his recent retirement. O'Neill said Turley would join the board's audit committee.