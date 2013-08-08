Citi promotes Borch as new COO for investment bank in Asia -memo

Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
HONG KONG Aug 8 Citigroup Inc has named Michael Borch as its new chief operating officer for its corporate and investment bank in Asia-Pacific, replacing Chris Laskowski in the role, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
The move will allow Laskowski to focus on the roles he retains as head of the financial entrepreneurs group for the region and head of corporate and investment banking in Hong Kong, the memo said.
Laskowski had held the COO role since 2010 and was instrumental in the formation of Citigroup's China securities joint venture.
Borch, who had headed the bank's coverage of clients in the industrials and transportation sectors in Asia-Pacific, will retain responsibility for the latter sector as he steps up to the COO role.
A Citigroup spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
LONDON, April 11 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo was not worth using on the state health service for treating head and neck cancer due to its high price.
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source