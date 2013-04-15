Citigroup names Joseph Chang as Asia Pacific prime finance head

BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental executes letter of intent with Walker McNeil Group of Companies
HONG KONG, April 15 Citigroup Inc has named Joseph Chang as head of prime finance in Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
In that role, Chang will lead the bank's provision of services to hedge funds such as brokerage, financing and introductions of investors.
He will report to Nick Roe, global head of prime finance, and Nadir Mahmud, Asia Pacific head of markets, the memo said.
Chang was previously regional business manager for Citi's Asia equities business.
A Citi spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
