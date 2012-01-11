Citigroup says receives approval for China securities JV

SHANGHAI Jan 11 Citigroup Inc and
Shanghai-based Orient Securities Co said on Wednesday that they
have received preliminary approval from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission to set up a joint venture in Shanghai.
The joint venture, Citi Orient Securities, will engage in
domestic investment banking, including underwriting securities
and sponsoring, the firms said in a joint statement. The venture
is expected to be fully operational by the middle of 2012.
"China is a priority market for Citi and we are focused on
investing for the long term growth of this market," said Stephen
Bird, Citigroup's Asia-Pacific chief executive.
Citigroup and Orient Securities signed an agreement in June
last year to set up the joint venture.
Orient Securities will have a 66.7 percent stake in the
venture, while Citigroup will hold the remaining 33.3 percent,
the maximum holding for a foreign entity under Chinese law.