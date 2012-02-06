UPDATE 1-Citi gets approval to issue credit cards in China

By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI Feb 6 The China unit of
Citigroup Inc said on Monday that it has received
regulatory approval to issue credit cards in China, the first
non-Asian bank to receive permission.
Citi, which has branches in 13 cities, said it would likely
launch credit card operations this year.
"This approval represents a significant milestone in the
continued expansion of Citi's business in China, a priority
market for Citi," said Citi Asia Pacific Chief Executive Stephen
Bird. "Our business in China continues to perform strongly
across institutional and consumer lines, and our ability to
introduce a credit and commercial card proposition adds to our
healthy growth momentum in this key market."
Citi had about 16 million cards in Asia at the end of 2011,
according to company figures. It also signed an agreement with
Shanghai-based Orient Securities in June to launch a securities
joint venture in the country.
About 40 foreign banks have locally incorporated units in
China, allowing them to carry out yuan-related business, since
2007 when the first batch of banks were approved.
However, their growth has been slow, making up only about 2
percent of current total market share, partly because of
reluctance among Chinese consumers to bank with a foreign name
but also because of the tight regulatory environment.
The China unit of Hong Kong's Bank of East Asia Ltd
is the only foreign bank with credit card operations
on the mainland.