Citi plans to increase staff in China - paper

SHANGHAI Feb 10 Citigroup Inc plans to increase staff in China, which is one of its fastest growing businesses in the world, Chief Executive Officer Vikram Pandit was quoted as saying.

The New York-based lender announced in December it was cutting 4,500 jobs worldwide, joining other banks that have slashed jobs as regulations have imposed tighter industry rules and the economy remains weak.

But Pandit told the China Daily in an interview that investment in China was needed as it is one of the fastest growing economies.

"We would continue our investment in China," he said, adding the bank hopes to tap opportunities in asset management business and the corporate bond market.

Citi, which has branches in 13 cities in China, said on Monday that it has received regulatory approval to issue credit cards in China, the first non-Asian bank to receive permission.

It also signed an agreement with Shanghai-based Orient Securities in June to launch a securities joint venture in the country.

About 40 foreign banks have locally incorporated units in China, allowing them to carry out yuan-related business, since 2007 when the first batch of banks were approved.

However, their growth has been slow, making up only about 2 percent of current total market share, partly because of reluctance among Chinese consumers to bank with a foreign name but also because of the tight regulatory environment.