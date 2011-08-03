版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 10:55 BJT

Citi appoints Steve Yang head of Greater China credit sales

HONG KONG Aug 3 Citi said on Wednesday it had appointed Steve Yang as head of Greater China credit sales, joining from JP Morgan , where he was co-head of structured credit syndication.

Yang will report to So-yon Sohn, head of credit sales in Asia, Citi said in a statement. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐