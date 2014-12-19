Citi buys Credit Suisse commodities trading book

LONDON Dec 19 Citigroup has bought the
commodity trading books of Credit Suisse, sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the U.S. bank
extends its reach in the sector as others retreat.
Citi will buy Credit Suisse's base and precious metals,
coal, iron ore, freight, crude oil, oil products and U.S. and
European natural gas books, the source said.
The move from Citi follows its purchase of Deutsche Bank's
metals, oils and power books in the summer and autumn.
Credit Suisse announced in July that it was exiting
commodities trading as tighter regulations and higher capital
requirements squeezed profits.
JPMorgan, Barclays and Deutsche have all
shut down or cut back their natural resources operations.
The deal does not include Credit Suisse's U.S. power trading
book. Credit Suisse has not been an active trader in U.S. power
since 2008 when it largely shut down the desk, but it retains a
number of longer-term exposures.
Since announcing the closure of its commodity business in
July, the Swiss bank has moved its commodity positions from its
investment bank to its non-strategic unit, which it uses to wind
down or find alternative buyers for outstanding investments.
Credit Suisse has retained its commodity investor products
business, including a number of indices. It will still be able
to trade precious metals electronically as part of its foreign
exchange desk.
Both banks declined official comment.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov,; Simon Falush and David
Sheppard; Editing by Michael Urquhart)