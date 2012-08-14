版本:
2012年 8月 14日

Citi names new head of consumer investment banking for Asia Pacific

HONG KONG Aug 14 Citibank will move the head of its Los Angeles investment banking office, Vikram Bhardwaj, to Hong Kong to helm its consumer investment banking for the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Bhardwaj will also lead the U.S. bank's healthcare coverage for the Asia-Pacific, the memo said, and he will relocate to Hong Kong in September. He will report to Farhan Faruqui, head of corporate and investment banking for the Asia-Pacific.

Bhardwaj fills the role vacated by Pradeep Rao, who left Citi earlier this year.

A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

