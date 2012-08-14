Citi names new head of consumer investment banking for Asia Pacific

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
HONG KONG Aug 14 Citibank will move the head of its Los Angeles investment banking office, Vikram Bhardwaj, to Hong Kong to helm its consumer investment banking for the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Bhardwaj will also lead the U.S. bank's healthcare coverage for the Asia-Pacific, the memo said, and he will relocate to Hong Kong in September. He will report to Farhan Faruqui, head of corporate and investment banking for the Asia-Pacific.
Bhardwaj fills the role vacated by Pradeep Rao, who left Citi earlier this year.
A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.