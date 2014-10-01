MOVES-Citi Global Markets hires top investment banker in Germany

Oct 1 Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG has appointed Sven Baumann to its investment banking business.

Baumann will join the company in London at the beginning of 2015, before moving to Frankfurt as managing director.

He will work for private equity clients as well as some selected corporate clients at Citi.

Baumann comes from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London, where he was a leading adviser in M&A and financing transactions in private equity. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)