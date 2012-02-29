Former top Citigroup exec Dial dies

* Died Tuesday of cancer - reports
* Started her career as a bank teller
* Held senior roles at Wells, Lloyds
Feb 29 Terri Dial, a former senior
executive of some of the world's largest banks and one of the
leaders of Citigroup's post-crisis restructuring, has
died.
Dial, 62, died Tuesday of pancreatic cancer, according to
media reports. Citi Chief Executive Vikram Pandit sent a message
to the bank's staff Wednesday confirming her passing.
"Starting as a teller, she rose to become one of the most
influential bankers of her generation -- and by any measure, one
of the most powerful women in our industry," Pandit said.
Dial joined Citi in the summer of 2008 as chief executive of
its consumer banking business and global head of the company's
consumer strategy, having been lured away from a job in London
running retail banking for Lloyds Banking Group Plc.
Dial was considered so important to Lloyds that the bank's
shares fell when rumors first circulated she might leave.
She ran the Citi unit for 18 months before taking on a
senior adviser role in early 2010. There were press reports in
late 2009 that an outside review of Citi management, ordered by
U.S. regulators, questioned her managerial skills. Citi declined
to address the report; Dial stepped down three months later.
Before her stints at Citi and Lloyds, Dial made her mark at
Wells Fargo & Co, where she had served as president and
CEO of Wells Fargo Bank. She retired from the bank in 2001 after
nearly three decades at the company and became chairman of
Internet search firm LookSmart.