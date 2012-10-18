Bill Mills takes on Citi CEO EMEA role

UPDATE 1-Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead -sources
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - Bill Mills, North America CEO at Citigroup will also serve as CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa on an interim basis, Mike Corbat said in an internal memo circulated within the region.
Citi's business and functional heads who reported to Vikram Pandit and John Havens will report to Corbat, excluding Japan which will report to Gene McQuade.
Corbat served as CEO for EMEA before his promotion this week to CEO of the bank.
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: