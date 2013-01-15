版本:
2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Citi names investment banking boss for CEMEA region

LONDON Jan 15 U.S. bank Citigroup said it has appointed Linos Lekkas as head of investment banking in central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region as part of a regional restructuring.

Lekkas will continue as head of corporate and investment banking for central Europe, Citi said in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

Cisco Abularach will also widen his responsibilities to become head of mergers and acquisitions in CEMEA, the memo said.

