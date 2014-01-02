UPDATE 1-Citigroup paid $250 mln to resolve U.S. mortgage suit

WASHINGTON Jan 2 Citigroup Inc. paid $250
million to taxpayer-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
to settle a lawsuit over soured mortgage securities,
the regulator of the two housing finance firms said on Thursday.
General Electric Co. also paid $6.25 million to
settle a similar suit, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said
in a statement. Ally Financial Inc, the former parent of
bankrupt Residential Capital LLC, paid $475 million.
Citi, GE and Ally had previously settled the claims in 2013,
but none had disclosed the financial terms.
The banks are among 18 financial institutions that were sued
in 2011 for allegedly misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the
biggest provider of housing finance in the United States, into
buying more than $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
Six institutions have since settled the accusations. GE and
Citi were the first two to resolve the claims in early 2013, but
the FHFA kept the terms confidential as they negotiated
additional settlements.
In October, JPMorgan agreed to pay $4 billion to resolve its
lawsuit, and in December, Deutsche Bank entered a $1.9 billion
accord with the agency.
A seventh bank, Wells Fargo, which the FHFA never formally
sued, also paid $335 million in November to resolve similar
claims.
In total, the U.S. has recouped nearly $8 billion through
the settlements, the housing regulator said. The lawsuits
accused the firms of violating securities laws and in some
cases, committing fraud.
The settlements came as the institutions suffered a series
of disappointments in the litigation, failing to win dismissal
of the lawsuits, among other setbacks.
The deals are expected to be reflected in financial
statements for Fannie and Freddie some time this year. If they
wind up boosting earnings, profits will go straight to the U.S.
Treasury in the form of dividend payments.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which currently back about half
of existing U.S. home loans, were seized by the government in
2008 as mortgage losses mounted. They have received $187.5
billion in taxpayer funds to stay afloat, while paying about
$185.2 billion in dividends to the government for that support.
The two taxpayer-owned mortgage finance firms have rebounded
to profitability as the housing market has recovered.