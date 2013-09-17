Citigroup must pay couple $3.1 mln for not overseeing broker-panel

| Sept 16
Sept 16 A Citigroup Inc unit must pay
$3.1 million to a Florida-based couple who alleged the firm did
not properly supervise a broker who steered them to invest in a
politician's real estate developments that later went broke, a
securities arbitration panel has ruled.
The case is an example of the liabilities that brokerages
can face when their advisers peddle investments privately,
without the firm's knowledge. Securities industry rules prohibit
the practice, known as "selling away."
Dr. Nasirdin Madhany and his wife, Zeenat Madhany, of
Orlando, Florida, filed the case in 2010, alleging negligence,
fraud and other misdeeds involving more than $1 million in real
estate investments they made between 2004 and 2007, according to
a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel
award dated Monday. The couple's family trust was also a party.
The arbitration panel found Citigroup liable.
"We disagree with the award which was not supported by the
facts or law," a Citigroup spokeswoman said.
The situation dates back to 2003, when the Madhanys were
customers of Scott Andrew King, a broker who worked for
Citigroup between 2002 and 2005, according to the claim they
filed.
King referred the Madhanys, who are in their sixties, to
prominent politician Lawton "Bud" Chiles III, who was seeking
investors for several condominium developments and other real
estate projects.
King allegedly steered the Madhanys to Chiles and the real
estate investments without the knowledge of Citigroup, according
to the claim. King also allegedly bought two condominiums
through Chiles at a discount, a conflict of interest that he
should have disclosed to the Madhanys, they alleged.
King, now a broker for Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells
Fargo & Co, was not available for comment outside of
regular business hours. A Wells Fargo spokeswoman was also not
immediately available to comment.
The two real estate projects in which the Madhanys invested
ran into financial trouble in 2007 when the U.S. housing market
collapsed, causing the couple to lose their investments. In
addition, the Madhanys and several other investors signed
personal loan guarantees in connection with a $12 million loan
to one of the projects by the former Wachovia Bank.
When the loan defaulted in 2009, Wachovia sued the Madhanys
and other investors. A court entered a $10 million judgment
against the group last year, leaving each person potentially on
the hook for the entire amount.
The arbitration panel's decision on Monday includes more
than $1 million to cover the couple's lost real estate
investments. Citigroup must also pay $2.1 million to cover the
couple's share of the $10 million judgment, according to the
ruling. Citigroup must also reimburse the couple up to the full
$10 million in the event they are required to pay the entire
judgment amount, according to the ruling.
"I am thrilled for the Madhanys. They worked very hard for
their retirement," said Jeffrey Sonn, the Fort Lauderdale,
Florida-based lawyer who represented the couple. "It was a just
result because brokers must be held responsible when they sell
investments away from their firm," Sonn said.