Citi to close nearly half of branch network in Greece

* Citi shuts down almost half its network
* Greek austerity hurts banking, retail businesses
* Falling labour costs may help manufacturing, logistics
ATHENS, Nov 21 Citigroup Inc is to shut
almost half its branch network in Greece, where retail banking
activity has dried up because of the country's debt crisis.
Citi, the last major international bank with a countrywide
presence in Greece, will cut its network to 21 branches from 37
by shutting all branches outside Athens and Thessaloniki, it
said in a statement on Wednesday. About 170 jobs will go, nearly
a tenth of the lender's total workforce in the country.
"The current business and economic environment requires
adaptability... we will focus more on investment, deposit
products and credit cards," a spokeswoman for Citi's Greek
operations said.
Other foreign banks such as Credit Agricole and
Societe Generale have sold the Greek businesses they
bought during the country's economic boom, when lending expanded
at double-digit rates following Greece's entry into the euro.
But since Greece's debt crisis took hold in late 2009,
lending has shrunk and non-performing loans have soared partly
as a result of austerity measures under the country's
international bailout and also from the country's deepest
recession since World War II.
Citi, which entered Greece in 1964, had a smaller-scale
presence than the French banks and did not buy a local lender.
Several other foreign companies have pulled out of Greece
completely because of the crisis, including French retail giants
Fnac, Carrefour and Saturn Hansa, the consumer
electronics unit of German retailer Metro.
U.K.-based coffee shop chain Costa Coffee suspended
operations at its ten Greek stores earlier this week. Other
foreign firms, such as Swedish furniture maker IKEA,
are cutting wages.
Still, lower labour costs, as a result of austerity measures
imposed by the country's international lenders, may be beginning
to attract logistics and manufacturing jobs.
Computer giant Hewlett Packard agreed last week to
use Greece's biggest port as a transport hub for southeast
Europe and North Africa.
Consumer products giant Unilever also plans to
shift part of its manufacturing to Greece from other European
countries, the government said last week.