UPDATE 2-Citi seeks $2.1 bln for stake in India's HDFC-sources

* Selling entire 9.9 pct stake in mortgage lender HDFC
* Price band for about 145 mln shares at 630-703.55/share
* Price band represents discount of up to 10 pct
* Sale part of Citi efforts to shore up capital base
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Citigroup Inc plans
to raise up to $2.1 billion by selling its entire stake in
India's Housing Development Finance Corp on Friday as
part of the U.S. bank's efforts to shore up its capital base,
three sources with direct knowledge said.
The transaction is the largest share sale this year in India
and comes close on the heels of investors such as Carlyle paring
their stakes in Indian companies after a sharp surge in the
domestic markets in 2012.
Analysts said more stake sales via block deals in the stock
market are likely to take place in the near future, as buyout
firms and strategic investors look to cash in on investments
made before the 2008 global financial crisis.
India's main stock market index has risen nearly 17
percent so far this year, making it one of the best performing
major global markets. The rally has been mainly led by financial
stocks.
"The stock market rally since the beginning of this year has
opened a window of opportunity for investors to book strong
profit on their holdings," Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of
research at SMC Global Securities.
"Many such exits will happen in the next couple of months."
Citigroup has launched the process to sell about 145 million
shares, or a 9.9 percent stake, in HDFC for between 630 rupees
and 703.55 rupees per share, said the sources, declining to be
named as the deal is not public yet.
Shares in India's top mortgage lender HDFC, which has a
market value of $21 billion, ended down 0.1 percent at 701.30
rupees in a weak Mumbai market ahead of the news.
The lower end of sale price range
represents a discount of 10 percent to HFDC's Thursday close.
HDFC Chief Executive Keki Mistry told Reuters the company
had been informed about the launch of the deal by Citi, but
declined to give details. A spokesman for Citigroup in India
declined to comment.
Citi is the sole bookrunner for the deal, the sources said.
The deal will take it to the top of India's equity capital
market league table, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
bank, which ranked No. 2 in the ECM table in 2011, was not among
the top three in the table before this transaction in 2012.
BLOCK DEALS
The exit from HDFC is part of Citi's efforts to boost its
capital base to meet new global banking rules, the sources said.
The European debt crisis has interrupted CEO Vikram Pandit's
plans to rebuild the bank that reported an 11 percent drop in
its latest quarterly profit.
Citi, which had to be bailed out by the U.S.
government during the financial crisis, has repaid the bailout
investments.
Later this year, the company is also scheduled to satisfy
the last $38 billion of obligations guaranteed by the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Citi, which is the largest shareholder in HDFC, sold a 1.5
percent holding in the lender in June last year in a deal that
the bank said would give it a pre-tax profit of $160 million.
The third-largest U.S. bank by assets bought just under 10
percent of HDFC in 2006 for about 29 billion rupees ($589
million) and subsequently added to its stake, to become the
lender's top shareholder with a 11.37 percent holding.
Thursday's deal is the fourth large stake sale through stock
market deals in India this month.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, Carlyle
Group and Warburg Pincus have raised about $740 million by
paring their stakes in financial companies in three separate
deals earlier this month.