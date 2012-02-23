版本:
Citi to sell stake in India's HDFC for up to $2.1 bln-sources

MUMBAI Feb 23 Citigroup Inc plans to raise up to $2.1 billion by selling its entire stake in India's Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), three source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Citigroup has launched the process to sell about 145 million shares, or a 9.9 percent stake, in India's top mortgage lender for between 630 rupees and 703.55 rupees per share, said the sources, declining to be named as the deal is not public yet.

HDFC stock ended down 0.1 percent ahead of the news at 701.30 rupees.

A spokesman for Citigroup in India declined to comment, while an HDFC spokesman could not immediately be reached.

