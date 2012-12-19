Citi Private Bank's hedge fund head departs -source

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
LONDON Dec 19 Citi Private Bank's global head of hedge fund investments Frank Frecentese has left the firm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
No-one at Citi was immediately able to comment.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact New York-based Frecentese or to find out the reason for his departure.
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago