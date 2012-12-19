版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 02:39 BJT

Citi Private Bank's hedge fund head departs -source

LONDON Dec 19 Citi Private Bank's global head of hedge fund investments Frank Frecentese has left the firm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

No-one at Citi was immediately able to comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact New York-based Frecentese or to find out the reason for his departure.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐