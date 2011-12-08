版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 9日 星期五 03:00 BJT

UPDATE 1-Japan market regulator to seek punishment for Citigroup unit-Nikkei

Dec 9 Japan's regulator Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will ask the Financial Services Agency (FSA) to punish Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc for trying to manipulate a short-term interest rate benchmark, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Citigroup Global employees lobbied a number of participating banks to submit interest rates that would ensure the Tokyo interbank offered rate, or Tibor, moved to the brokerage's advantage, the Japanese business daily said, citing sources.

The rate is calculated by averaging quotes submitted by major banks. When the Tibor declines, fundraising costs for borrowers also follow suit.

Financial watchdog, FSA, plans to soon hit Citibank Japan Ltd, the Japanese arm of Citigroup Inc, with a partial business suspension order, accusing it of failing to properly explain risks involved with its financial products.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐