Citi to open R&D centre in Israel

JERUSALEM, Sept 18 Citigroup intends to
open a technology research and development centre in Israel in
December to support its global activities, Israeli officials
said on Sunday.
The U.S. bank will become the second international bank to
open an R&D centre in Israel after Barclays Capital.
Israel's government has granted Citi 93 million shekels ($25
million) over five years to help finance the centre.
"Citi ... will add Israel to its portfolio of a centre of
strategic innovation that will focus on the development of
advanced products and applications for the capital market," Don
Callahan, Citi's chief operations and technology officer, said
in a joint statement with Israel's Finance and Industry
ministries.
Last year, Israel's government launched a plan to try and
attract financial services sector firms to Israel.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Hulmes)