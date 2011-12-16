版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 16日 星期五 16:27 BJT

Citibank Japan head to resign after regulatory penalty

TOKYO Dec 16 Citigroup's Japan banking unit said on Friday its CEO will step down following a Japanese regulator's decision to punish it for improper sales of financial products.

Darren Buckley, President & CEO of Citibank Japan, will step down on January 10, to be replaced by Peter Eliot, currently Citi's country head in Thailand, on an interim basis, the bank said in a statement.

Citi said it will eventually appoint "a senior Japanese banker" to permanently head the unit.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐