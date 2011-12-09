UPDATE 2-Japan watchdog seeks penalty for UBS, Citi

* Trader found trying to influence Tibor at UBS, Citi units
* SESC asks FSA to take punitive actions against the units
* Citi also under regulatory scrutiny on separate case
By Noriyuki Hirata and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Dec 9 Financial authorities in
Tokyo are set to take punitive action against Japanese units of
UBS and Citigroup after the markets watchdog
said on Friday a trader was found to have tried to influence a
short-term interest rate benchmark at the two firms.
UBS and Citi units could face a stiff penalty including a
suspension of operations for several months. Cases of a similar
nature in Japan in the past have led to suspension of
operations.
For Citi, it is a new headache, with sources also saying
last week that it is under scrutiny for a separate matter. In
response, the company is expected to reshuffle its top
management in Japan and take other steps to improve its business
practices.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said a
trader in his 30s lobbied other banks to offer higher or lower
rates to move the Tokyo interbank offered rate, or
Tibor, to the advantage of his derivatives trading.
His attempt to influence Tibor started around March 2007 at
UBS Securities Japan and continued when he left the firm and
joined Citigroup Global Markets Japan in 2009, the SESC said,
adding Citi fired the trader in September 2010 after the
improper practice was found.
At Citi, the trader's boss was also found to have been
involved in the rate-influence attempt, the SESC said.
UBS, CITI COMMENT
The SESC said it did not find that Tibor was influenced as
the result of the attempts.
Still, these actions are "extremely wrong and malicious from
the viewpoints of the public interest and investor protection
and could undermine fairness of markets," the SESC said in a
statement.
The market watchdog asked the Financial Services Agency,
Japan's financial regulator, to pursue penalties, including
suspension of operations.
"Citigroup Global Markets Japan takes the matter very
seriously and sincerely apologises to clients and all parties
concerned for the issues that led to the recommendation," the
company said in a statement.
"The company has started working diligently to address the
issues raised," it said.
"We take today's announcement seriously. We will be fully
cooperative with the regulators," UBS said in a statement.
Sources said last week the FSA may also seek penalties
against Citibank Japan Ltd, saying the unit failed to properly
explain risks involved with its financial products.
Citibank Japan CEO Darren Buckley is likely to be
replaced by Peter Eliot, Citi's country head in Thailand, one
source said. Buckley is also CEO of Citigroup Japan Holdings.
In 2004, regulators forced Citi to close its private banking
business due to lax controls in the prevention of money
laundering. It was punished again in 2009 for the same violation
and forced to suspend retail bank marketing activities for a
month.