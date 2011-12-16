UPDATE 2-Japan regulator penalises Citi, UBS

* FSA suspends Citibank Japan's retail marketing for 1 month

* FSA suspends some interest-rate derivatives trades at Citi

* UBS securities unit also ordered to suspend some trades

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's financial regulator slapped penalties on the Japanese units of Citigroup and UBS on Friday, including a month-long suspension of retail marketing of financial products by a Citi unit for violating rules on sales of such products.

It is the third regulatory sanction on Citi in Japan since 2004 and the company said the CEO of Citibank Japan will step down while the bank looks for a Japanese industry veteran to fill the position.

The Financial Services Agency demanded the overhaul of the bank's operations, saying the firm needs to review its very business model to make it more sustaintable.

"Citibank Japan's management team has overlooked and neglected the problems related to customer protection management, indicating the governance system is inadequate," the FSA said in a statement.

The FSA said it found many cases of violations of law and regulation when Citibank Japan marketed and sold financial products such as foreign currency trades and structured deposits to retail customers, including a lack of proper risk explanations.

The agency said an "inappropriate" remuneration system was behind those illicit practices.

The regulator said it ordered Citibank Japan to suspend marketing activities of retail financial products between Jan. 10 and Feb. 9.

The FSA also said it would penalise the Japan securities units of Citigroup and UBS after finding that an individual who worked at UBS and then moved to Citi had, along with his boss at Citi, attempted to influence the Tokyo interbank offered rate (Tibor).

The regulator ordered UBS Securities Japan and Citigroup Global Markets Japan to suspend their Tibor and Libor-related derivatives trading for a week and two weeks respectively in January.

"We will comply fully with these orders and are working closely with the authorities on rectifying all issues identified," UBS said in a statement.

HEADS CHANGE

Citibank Japan said its president and CEO, Darren Buckley, will step down on Jan. 10 and be replaced by Peter Eliot, currently Citi's country head in Thailand, on an interim basis.

"Citibank Japan takes this administrative action very seriously and sincerely apologizes to its customers and all other concerned parties," the bank said.

It said it is looking for a Japanese veteran banker to fill its top position, but the person is likely to face an uphill battle to regain trust from the country's regulator, which has been frustrated by Citi's repeated regulatory run-ins.

In 2004, Japanese regulators forced Citi to close its private banking business due to lax controls for the prevention of money laundering. Citi was punished again in 2009 for the same violation and forced to suspend retail bank marketing activities for a month. Citi has had a number of regulatory problems across Asia this year. In May, Indonesia's central bank barred Citi from adding new credit card clients for two years and new customers for its premium wealth service for a year. That followed allegations of embezzlement by one of its former relationship managers. . Citi was also fined HK$6 million ($770,900) in October by Hong Kong's securities regulator after it failed to report that one of its former employees had been running a Ponzi scheme.