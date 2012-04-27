Citigroup hires senior MUFG banker for Japan chairman

TOKYO, April 27 Citigroup said on Friday a senior executive at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will become chairman of Citigroup Japan Holdings as the bank overhauls its top management in Japan after being penalised three times in eight years for violating various banking regulations.

Tatsuo Tanaka, currently deputy president of MUFG, will become chairman of Citigroup Japan on July 1, Citi said in a statement. Joining the Bank of Tokyo in 1973, Tanaka rose through the ranks mainly in overseas operations and previously served as chairman of California-based Union Bank.

Citi has been trying to restore public confidence and mend its relationship with Japan's financial regulator, which slapped the bank with penalties in December for violating rules governing the sale of certain financial products.

With the hiring of Tanaka, Citi's senior management positions in Japan will be filled by former top executives from the country's three biggest banks, including Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Separately, Citi said Masatsugu Nagato, a former senior executive at Mizuho, will continue as chairman of Citibank Japan on a permanent basis. He took the position on an interim basis in January.

Last month, Citi said Kazuya Jono, senior managing director at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, would become president and CEO of Citibank Japan.