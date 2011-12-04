Citi discussing plan to shuffle Asian managers: WSJ

Dec 4 Citigroup Inc is discussing a plan
to shuffle Asian managers to reassure Japanese regulators as
they prepare to sanction the bank for alleged lapses in
disclosure related to the sale of financial products, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
situation.
Peter Eliot, Citigroup's country officer and head of its
institutional client group in Thailand, is being considered as
a possible interim successor to Darren Buckley, the head of
Citibank Japan, these people told the newspaper.
Buckley will be reassigned to another post in Asia, the
location of which has yet to be decided, the paper said citing
the same people.
Della Pietra, Citigroup's general counsel in the Asia
Pacific region, may become the chief operating officer of
Japan, a newly created position, according to the paper.
No decision had been made yet and plans could still change,
the Wall Street Journal said citing the people.
Citigroup has hired the executive search firm Egon Zehnder
to help it find a permanent head of its Japanese operations,
people familiar with the matter told the paper.
Citigroup declined to comment on Sunday.
The news comes as Japan's Financial Services Agency
prepares to issue sanctions against Citigroup. Japan's
financial watchdog will likely order the local banking unit of
Citigroup to suspend part of its operations for about two weeks
as a penalty for allegedly failing to fully explain product
risk to customers, the paper said citing a person familiar with
the matter.