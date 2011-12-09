Japan market watchdog seeks penalty for Citi unit -sources

TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese financial authorities are set to take punitive action against a Citigroup unit, accusing its employees of trying to influence a short-term interest rate benchmark, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The move would be with a new headache for the U.S. financial giant, with sources also saying last week that it is under scrutiny for a separate matter.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will ask the Financial Services Agency to pursue penalties and an announcement about the recommendation could come later in day, the sources said.

Citigroup Global Markets Japan employees lobbied other banks to offer higher or lower rates to move the Tokyo interbank offered rate, or Tibor, to their advantage, said the sources, who are not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The bankers in question joined Citi about two years ago from other foreign investment banks . They were either fired or left Citi after the firm found out about their conduct last year, the sources said.

A Citigroup spokeswoman declined to comment.

Sources said last week the FSA may also seek penalties against Citibank Japan Ltd, saying the unit failed to properly explain risks involved with its financial products.