Japan watchdog seeks penalties for Citi, UBS units

TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese financial
authorities said on Friday they are seeking punitive action
against units of Citigroup and UBS AG, accusing
their employees of trying to influence a short-term interest
rate benchmark.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said it
will ask the Financial Services Agency to pursue penalties.
Citigroup Global Markets Japan employees lobbied other banks
to offer higher or lower rates to move the Tokyo interbank
offered rate, or Tibor, to their advantage, it said.
One of the traders was formerly from UBS where he had also
tried to do the same, an SESC official said.
Sources said earlier that the bankers in question joined
Citi about two years ago from other foreign investment banks.
They were either fired or left Citi after the firm found out
about their conduct last year, the sources said.