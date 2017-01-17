Citi appoints former UK foreign minister Hague as senior adviser

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 17 Citigroup has hired former
British foreign minister William Hague to be a senior adviser to
the Wall Street bank, as Britain prepares to negotiate its exit
from the European Union.
Banks and investment firms have a long history of recruiting
former political leaders and policymakers as advisers, and the
appointment of Hague follows that of Mervyn King, former
Governor of the Bank of England as senior adviser to Citi in
July.
"We're delighted Lord Hague will be working with Citi as an
adviser, providing his unique perspective to our clients, " a
spokesman for Citi said on Tuesday.
"Lord Hague's experience on the global stage and his
understanding of the forces shaping the world will be a key
asset for Citi," he said, adding that he would not hold a
management role.
When Citi held a call for clients on the risk implications
of Brexit a few days before the national referendum vote on
whether the country should leave the EU in June 2016, it
included William Hague and ex-Swedish finance minister Anders
Borg, who is also an adviser to the bank. Around 1,400 clients
dialled in and bankers said similar briefings have been popular.
Hague, who also served as the leader of the Conservative
Party in Britain, quit frontline politics in the 2015 General
Election but was voiced support for Britain to stay inside the
European Union.
The UK head of Citi, which employs around 9,000 people in
Britain, said last October that some jobs in London's financial
sector would move to countries inside the European Union after
Britain leaves the bloc, regardless of what deal is struck on
access to the EU financial services market.
Banks have appointed more than 30 advisers who in the past
sat at the top table of global politics and central banking,
according to analysis by IFR. They include former leaders of
Britain, Mexico, Australia and Sweden, top European
policymakers, and former central bank governors from the United
States and Europe.
Former European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso
joined Goldman Sachs in July as an adviser and non-executive
chairman of its international business, which sparked
controversy and an EU ethics investigation which subsequently
cleared him of any conflicts.
JPMorgan hired former British prime minister Tony Blair in
2008 to advise on strategic and political issues, and it also
has former Italian finance minister Vittorio Grilli and
ex-Israel central bank boss Jacob Frenkel as vice-chairmen.
