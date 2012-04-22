Citi appoints Lodhi as CEO for Pakistan - sources

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
DUBAI, April 22 Citigroup Inc has appointed Nadeem Lodhi as chief executive officer for its Pakistan business and the U.S. banking giant plans to focus more on corporate banking in the country, two sources aware of the matter said.
Lodhi, who joins Citi from Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital, will mainly focus on growing the bank's corporate and investment banking business. At Abraaj, he managed the firm's business in Sub Saharan Africa.
A spokesman for Citi in Dubai declined to comment. Abraaj spokesperson could not be immediately reached.
Citi established its presence in Pakistan in 1961 and today operates in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. The bank lead managed the last three consecutive international sovereign bond issues.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.