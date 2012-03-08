CORRECTED-Citigroup CEO Pandit collects $14.9 million

NEW YORK, March 8 Citigroup Chief
Executive Vikram Pandit finally got his payday. The third
biggest U.S. bank company paid Pandit $14.86 million in 2011,
compared with $1 in 2010, according to a filing with the
Securities and Exchange Committee.
The 2011 payout included salary of $1.7 million and cash
supplemented by a cash bonus of $5.3 million and options valued
at $7.8 million.
In 2009, Pandit's total pay package was $128,751.
The pay recognizes Pandit's shepherding of the company to
profitability after the bank was bailed out by the government in
2008. Citi, which had net income of $11.1 billion in 2011, has
had eight consecutive quarters of profitability, Citigroup's
compensation committee said in the company's annual proxy
statement.
"The committee awarded annual incentive compensation, in
addition to salary, to Mr. Pandit for the first time in four
years in a manner commensurate with his responsibilities and the
success of his implementation of Citi's long term strategies,"
the proxy statement said.
About $8 million of Pandit's 2011 pay is split between
deferred stock and deferred cash. The awards, meant to retain
the executive, vests in four annual installments beginning
January 2012, the proxy said.
Pandit, 55, has been CEO since December 2007 and refused to
accept compensation in 2010 beyond the token $1 payment.