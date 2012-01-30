Citi chairman Parsons considers stepping down-WSJ

Jan 29 Citigroup's chairman, Richard
Parsons, is considering giving up the position to focus on other
interests, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing
people familiar with the situation.
According to the report, Parsons, 63, is expected to decide
by early March whether he will continue in the role. Regardless
of his decision, the company is expected to keep the posts of
chairman and chief executive separate, the Journal said.
Citi officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Parsons was named chairman of the bank in 2009 when the bank
was reeling from the financial crisis. He has been a director at
Citigroup since 1996.
Parsons previously served as chief executive and chairman at
Time Warner, where he stabilized the company after its
disastrous merger with America Online.