UPDATE 1-Citigroup Chairman Parsons stepping aside-WSJ

March 2 Richard Parsons is stepping down
as chairman of Citigroup Inc and is expected to be
replaced by Michael O'Neill, the former chief executive of Bank
of Hawaii Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on its
website on Friday.
Parsons told directors on Friday that he does not plan to
stand for re-election at the annual shareholder meeting next
month, the newspaper reported.
Vikram Pandit will remain chief executive, according to
the report.
Board members Alain J.P. Belda, a managing director of
investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC, and Timothy C. Collins of
Ripplewood Holdings are also expected to leave, according to the
report.
Citigroup spokesman Jon Diat did not immediately return
requests for comment.
Citigroup has stabilized under Pandit, who was named
CEO during the financial crisis.