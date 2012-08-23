UPDATE 3-Citi to yank $410 mln from Paulson's funds -sources

* Pulling money from Advantage, Merger and Recovery funds
* Advantage funds' returns faltered this year, after poor
2011
* Citi placed Paulson funds on "watch list" earlier this
year
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, Aug 23 The blows keep coming for hedge
fund manager John Paulson, with Citi Private Bank deciding it
will withdraw $410 million from his Paulson & Co hedge fund,
according to people familiar with the decision.
Citi will redeem from the flagship Advantage
portfolios, which have recorded double-digit losses so far this
year, as well as the Merger and Recovery funds, which have made
gains in 2012.
The bank discussed its plan to withdraw from Paulson's fund
on a Thursday morning call with its private bank advisers, said
one of the people familiar with the decision, but who was not on
the call.
The Advantage Plus fund sank 18 percent through the end of
last month, and the Advantage fund declined 13 percent over the
same period.
Hedge funds gained 2.88 percent on average through July 31,
according to hedge fund tracking firm HFR, while the broader
stock market rose 7.41 percent over the same period.
Armel Leslie, a spokesman for Paulson & Co, declined to
comment on the withdrawal. Citi, a unit of Citigroup Inc,
declined to comment.
The redemption was first reported by Bloomberg.
The sources who spoke to Reuters requested anonymity because
they were not authorized to speak publicly on the details of the
redemption.
As returns faltered earlier in 2012, Citi put the Paulson
hedge funds on a so-called watch list, a source said. It was not
the only bank platform invested with the $19.5 billion fund that
showed signs of cold feet. The brokerage arm of Morgan Stanley
also placed Paulson on a "watch list" early in the second
quarter, instructing clients to avoid putting new money with
him.
Paulson's New York-based hedge fund is one of the $2
trillion hedge fund industry's most closely followed names. He
rose to prominence after incredibly lucrative and successful
bets on the sub-prime mortgage crisis and gold, which earned him
billions of dollars.
But an ill-timed bet on a U.S economic recovery had
disastrous consequences for the once high-flying fund. His
Advantage Plus fund ended 2011 down roughly 52 percent, while
the unleveraged version of that fund, the Advantage Fund, fell
36 percent.
Paulson told investors in the beginning of this year that
last year's losses were an "aberration." But he has struggled to
right the ship in 2012, with those funds seeing more
double-digit losses this year. Other portfolios of Paulson's
have performed better, however, with the Paulson Recovery Fund
gaining 3.9 percent in the first seven months of the year, and
the merger arbitrage fund rising 5.4 percent over the same
period.
In the first quarter, New Mexico's $11.9 billion state
pension fund withdrew its $40 million investment from the hedge
fund. Joelle Mevi, the state's chief investment officer, told
Reuters that the pension fund had concerns that Paulson's fund
had become too large and could not easily get in and out of
positions.
Other institutional investors, like the $30 billion Missouri
Public Employee Retirement System, have remained committed to
Paulson & Co, despite the poor returns in the Advantage
portfolios.
More than half of the capital in Paulson & Co belongs to its
partners.